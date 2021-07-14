HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 48,872 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.28.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.