HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 283,885 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 283,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

