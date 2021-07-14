HRT Financial LP Invests $2.85 Million in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth $14,820,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 76.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 127,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 114.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 246,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRPA opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 97.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

