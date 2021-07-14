HRT Financial LP Invests $2.56 Million in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphadyne Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,754,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,484,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $448.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.58. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $270.85 and a fifty-two week high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

