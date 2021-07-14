Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NYSE:HMHC) SVP Sells $499,272.47 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NYSE:HMHC) SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47.

NYSE:HMHC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

