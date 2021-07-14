Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NYSE:HMHC) SVP Sells $499,272.47 in Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NYSE:HMHC) SVP Michael Dolan sold 53,743 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $499,272.47.
NYSE:HMHC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $11.48.
About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.