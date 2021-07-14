Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze Sells 35,076 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04.

HZNP opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

