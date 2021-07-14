Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Insider Corre Partners Management, Llc Acquires 101,616 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) insider Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 101,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $739,764.48.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Horizon Global alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.