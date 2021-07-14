Horizen Reaches Market Capitalization of $624.19 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $624.19 million and $27.73 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $55.26 or 0.00170545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.01 or 0.00311743 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00134071 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000669 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,295,950 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.