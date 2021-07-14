Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HKXCY. HSBC raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

HKXCY stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a twelve month low of $43.21 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.