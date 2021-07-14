Homeros Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Homeros has a total market cap of $23.42 million and $4.74 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0455 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.57 or 0.00846931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005338 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.