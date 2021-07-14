Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) Short Interest Update

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIMR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, an increase of 3,103.9% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,954,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIMR remained flat at $$0.00 on Tuesday. 97,398,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508,045. Hollund Industrial Marine has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Hollund Industrial Marine

Hollund Industrial Marine, Inc, a development stage company, provides integrated project development services and solutions primarily for the underwater forest management. The company's integrated project development services comprise resource and needs assessment, permitting, environmental and project planning, logging, milling, product branding, marketing, and sales.

