Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 24,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,165,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

