Hilltop Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of IGV stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,197 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.21. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

