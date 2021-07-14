Hilltop Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,982,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 288,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,359. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

