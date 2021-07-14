Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 70,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,657. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $135.80 and a one year high of $215.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $136.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

