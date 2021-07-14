Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.