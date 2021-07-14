Highside Global Management LLC Purchases Shares of 78,500 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,967,000. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 7.3% of Highside Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $9,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLTW shares. lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

