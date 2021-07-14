Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.34% of Hess Midstream worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $7,476,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 310,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $599.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.17%.

HESM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

