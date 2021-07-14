Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,930 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 11.20% of Heska worth $196,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,202,000 after acquiring an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,731,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 76,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA traded down $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.63. 134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $247.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -285.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.