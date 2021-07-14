HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $166,852.52

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, HeroNode has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $166,852.52 and approximately $56.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00051197 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00816818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005483 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

