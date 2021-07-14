Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.21 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $15.21 million and $254,660.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00009939 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015800 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.79 or 0.00816433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Hermez Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

