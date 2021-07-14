Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 85,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

