Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,153,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,844,000 after buying an additional 665,126 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 32.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $939,174.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,965. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

