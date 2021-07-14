Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,051 shares of company stock worth $1,715,368. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.