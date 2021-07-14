Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of QIWI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in QIWI in the first quarter worth $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,039 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QIWI during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in QIWI by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in QIWI by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 332,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,105 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QIWI alerts:

NASDAQ QIWI opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QIWI shares. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. QIWI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.