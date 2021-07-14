Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,280,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

ONEOK stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

