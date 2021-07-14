Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 14th

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:HCICU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 14th. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $5,405,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $34,565,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

