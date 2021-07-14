Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Critical Contrast

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne $1.77 billion 1.90 -$494.50 million ($0.86) -36.27 HighPeak Energy $24.62 million 42.12 -$101.46 million N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helmerich & Payne.

Profitability

This table compares Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne -27.71% -8.15% -5.55% HighPeak Energy N/A -3.30% -2.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helmerich & Payne and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne 5 6 8 0 2.16 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus price target of $25.44, indicating a potential downside of 18.44%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Helmerich & Payne on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves. HighPeak Energy, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

