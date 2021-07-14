Helen Sabzevari Sells 47,433 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.
PGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 990,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,456. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
About Precigen
Recommended Story: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.