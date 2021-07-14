Helen Sabzevari Sells 47,433 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $303,571.20.

PGEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 990,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,456. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

