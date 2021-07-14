Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $41.69

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.69, but opened at $40.80. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $813.69 million, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 536,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 146,776 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

