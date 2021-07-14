Hedget Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.66 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Hedget has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $444,355.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00009853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedget alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00855943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005351 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.