Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,322 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Heartland Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,753,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 59,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at $12,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

