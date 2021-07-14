Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.
Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 39,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,845. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72.
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
