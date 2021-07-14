Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. 39,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,845. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.72.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.