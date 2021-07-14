Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $513.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report sales of $513.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $598.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $588.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 115,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,845. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 213,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

