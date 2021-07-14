Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Short Interest Up 286,800.0% in June

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 286,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HCMC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Healthier Choices Management
