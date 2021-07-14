HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) Insider Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $463,080.00.

Shares of NYSE:HQY traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,549. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

