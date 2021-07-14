Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

HCSG opened at $31.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 108,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

