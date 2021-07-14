Head to Head Comparison: Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zynex and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zynex presently has a consensus price target of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.73%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 241.98%. Given electroCore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Zynex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of electroCore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zynex and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.32 $9.07 million $0.26 55.92 electroCore $3.50 million 14.70 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.80

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90% electroCore -527.89% -83.12% -63.93%

Summary

Zynex beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

