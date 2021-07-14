Head to Head Comparison: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) versus Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Victory Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60

Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $33.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.86 $212.52 million $3.71 8.81

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

