Head-To-Head Comparison: Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) & First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.03 $74.85 million $1.09 12.37 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and First National of Nebraska, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 18.54% 9.57% 1.06% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2020, it operated 170 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation.

