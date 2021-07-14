Head-To-Head Analysis: Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) & Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Apple (OTCMKTS:PRRR) and Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Apple and Canadian National Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian National Railway 0 10 12 0 2.55

Canadian National Railway has a consensus price target of $131.36, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Given Canadian National Railway’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than Apple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Apple shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apple and Canadian National Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple N/A N/A N/A Canadian National Railway 25.64% 19.63% 8.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apple and Canadian National Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian National Railway $10.32 billion 7.24 $2.66 billion $3.96 26.62

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Apple.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats Apple on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. The company operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. It also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

