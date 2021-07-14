HBK Investments L P Purchases New Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.05% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

