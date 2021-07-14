Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) Director John Frascotti Sells 19,664 Shares

Hasbro, Inc. (NYSE:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 19,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,961,680.64.

NYSE HAS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

