Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) Shares Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 25,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08.

