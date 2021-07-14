Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 650. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

