Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.46. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

