Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

NYSE:HASI opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.