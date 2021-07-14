Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $71.61 million and $356,636.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,761.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.68 or 0.06054834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.21 or 0.01435247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.15 or 0.00400312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00138924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.54 or 0.00609054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00404328 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.60 or 0.00316226 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 404,629,295 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

