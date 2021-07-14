Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 104.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 842,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 431,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 41.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 161.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 56,935 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 91.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.24. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

