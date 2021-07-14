Halving Coin Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges (HALV)

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Halving Coin has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00118427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00153448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,847.91 or 1.00051138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00952187 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

